Top single door refrigerators for home

Taking cool to the next level

This new direct cool refrigerator comes with 195 litres which makes it suitable for a medium sized family. The hour icing technology and stabilizer free operation makes it a brilliant addition to your home. The refrigerator has a PUF insulation (polyurethane foam insulation) that helps retain low temperatures efficiently. Rated 4 stars for energy efficiency, this one will provide optimum cooling, and take care of your electricity bill.

Living made easy

This new range of refrigerators comes with a stylish design, bar chrome handle and clean back. The shelves are made of toughened glass and tested to hold a weight of up to 150kg safely. Even heavy pots and utensils can be kept cool and fresh without any hassle. The toughened glass is a good purchase in a home with children. This fridge is meant for a family with 4 to 5 members. It has an anti-bacterial gasket to prevent the entry and build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator. If you are looking for an affordable refrigerator, you have reached the right place.

All the space you need

The refrigerator has up to 9-hour cooling retention even during power cuts. There is enough storage space in the bottle rack where you can easily store three 2 litre bottles with ease. The vegetable container is extra-large. The quick chill zone has a large freezer with stackable ice trays ensuring maximum freezer space. This product is perfect if you are looking for a refrigerator that has easy cooling and an easy defrosting mechanism.

Silent operator

It is a stylish single door refrigerator and has several unmatched performances which include super silent operation and smart inverter compressor. It helps retain freshness of the food materials up to 6-7 hours during power cuts. This is suitable for a family with around 6 members. One can avail all these benefits and much more with this 4-star rated refrigerator which makes it extremely energy efficient, and a must buy.

