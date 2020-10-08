Top silver jewellery for women

This has a rich history

This silver necklace is part of jewellery which originated during the 12th century under the Chola dynasty in the south of India. This type of jewellery is also adorned with stones called kemp stones. What makes it unique from the other items is the history attached to it. The metal work that comes along with the jewellery pieces is extraordinary. They heavily use silver-look metal and display patterns of elephants and architectural designs. Carving handiwork on silver (nakkashi) is used in the creation of this jewellery. This has a graceful look and is ideal with all traditional attires.

Beautiful peacock design

This set is part of the latest design German silver Afghani jewellery set. These antique necklaces add a hint of raw ethnic beauty to any look.

They represent a classic fusion of exquisite craftsmanship and feminine elegance. This set will definitely be a treasured inclusion in every woman's jewellery collection. It is a peacock design necklace set with handmade carving. The necklace set comes with matching earrings as well. The craft work on the peacocks is very intricate that makes this jewellery set a classy addition to your collection. Wear them to an evening party and shine on.

With a box for gifting

This set includes a coin necklace and silver-plated lotus shape oxidised jhumka and round oxidized earring for women of all age groups. The jhumka earring and necklace give you a gorgeous traditional and attractive look. One can wear this set at family functions, special occasions, weddings or anywhere during the festive season. This set is also ideal for regular use. The necklace has fashion-oxidized silver-plating with metallic beads work which also makes it a great gifting item. The set comes with a free box case for gifting and future safe keeping. All in all, a complete product for buyers who want to invest in an all-purpose piece.

Appealing patterns

This is a stylish traditional jewellery set suitable for party wear or a casual outing. The color of the set complements all outfits and can be worn as a traditional accessory whatever be the occasion. The designer artificial jewellery is available in various designs and patterns like floral design, heart shape design, dancing peacock, crystal design and many more. The set has high quality polish for a long lasting finish. This should suit those who are looking for silver jewellery at an affordable price.