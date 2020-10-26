Top side-by-side refrigerators

Premium interiors

This refrigerator provides experience of long lasting freshness powered by adaptive intelligence technology. With luxurious steel exteriors and an ergonomic design, it gives your home a modern and yet a minimalistic look. Its premium interiors have a range of features like infinity shelves and bins with a chrome accent, which perfectly contrasts with the white background. This compact refrigerator comes with a standardized counter top depth that fits seamlessly in your kitchen, giving it a harmonious look. The intelligent inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed in real time coordination with AI technology to give you optimum cooling, which helps in saving energy by at least 20 per cent. Go for this model to cut down on your power bills.

Inverter compressor

You can enjoy efficient cooling and convenient storage with this refrigerator, which keeps your food fresh and healthy. It is designed to give you utility and a delightful look to suit your home. This product not only gives you amazing storage space and options but also ensures that your food and beverage are taken care of with low power consumption. It also comes with an auto defrost feature to stop ice-build up and an eco-friendly R600a refrigerant. The inverter compressor in this fridge produces less noise and is more durable.

Smart holiday function

This refrigerator is equipped with a twin inverter compressor that provides superior cooling. The multi airflow system evenly cools the refrigerator keeping every food fresh for long. It comes with a smart Holiday Function that sets the temperature automatically to 17-degree C. Furthermore, the stabilizer-free operation assures stable operation during high fluctuation of voltage. It has a 570 litre capacity which is perfect for an entire family The Refrigerator has a PUF insulation that helps retain low temperatures efficiently for better cooling. All these features come for a reasonable price when you compare it with others.

Anti-bacterial deodorization

This refrigerator features the latest cooling and freshness technology, convenient storage throughout and styling that enhances every kitchen. You can also see your entire food inventory at a glance. Get expansive storage and convenience, plus timeless styling that enhances every kitchen setting. Storage innovation provides instant access to your favourite foods and reduces cold air loss up to 41%. You can get in and get out quickly thanks to easy door-in-door access to beverages and snacks. The 5-step anti-bacterial deodorization removes bacteria up to 99.9% and also minimizes bad odour. It also has a smart diagnosis which helps figure out and solve any problems you may have with your refrigerator quickly and correctly. All of these features make it an ideal choice if you are looking for a top grade side-by-side refrigerator.