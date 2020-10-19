Top shorts for baby boys

Bermuda with suspenders

This woven plain Bermuda for young boys is super stylish. Suitable for casual wear, this navy blue short comes with suspenders to add the oomph factor to the simple dress. The short is elasticated at the waist and has quality stitching to avoid early wear and tear. It comes with two side pockets at front and two at the back. The suspender is a combination of white and brown colour to add variation to regular boys dressing. The suspender makes a Y shape at back to add to the look. Team up with a pair of sneakers while looking for that perfect outdoor look. This is a quality product for parents who want the best for their child.

Denim shorts

This blue cotton short has a faded design sprinkled all over. The pair of shorts is elasticated at the waist in grey colour to add variation. It has a grey drawcord to adjust according to your little one’s wait size. The short has two main pockets on each side, a mini pocket in front and one pocket at the back. To add some excitement to this kid’s bottom wear, a cute light blue dolphin is attached near the pocket. The short has a reverse fold at the bottom of both legs. Buy this for a more fashionable look when the child plays outdoors.

Exciting prints

This pack features two pairs of shorts with attractive and subtle prints. They are carefully crafted with luxuriously soft and cotton-rich fabric in shades of blue and grey. The blue short has slanting stripes with darker shade. The grey short has whale prints in blue and small fishes in red. These shorts, finished with sea-inspired prints, add to a very comfortable wear for your kids. Team them up with printed T-shirts for a cool, casual look. Buy these ones if you seek a complete value for money.

Printed motifs

This melange colour cotton shorts are a perfect summer wear. The grey shorts come with elasticated waist and a matching drawcord offering a blend of style and comfort. It has recurring print motifs of coconut trees and mini buses. Its prints and comfortable fabric makes for a perfect wear for a walk at the beach. It is made of cotton fabric and gives extreme comfort even during any temperature. It is feather soft and breathable fabric. If you are looking for shorts that are perfect for a beach holiday, then your search ends here.