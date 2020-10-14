Top shoe racks for your footwear

Extra space for keys

Three spacious shelves for nine pair of distinct shoes, this shoe rack is made of engineered wood with melamine coating which makes it water and scratch resistant. The basket weave inspired doors ensure air circulation preventing mold growth or odour. The flat top of this shoe rack provides extra space for you to keep your keys and other essentials that you may require before you move out. If you are looking for a breezy, wooden shoe rack this one is for you.

Nine tiers

If you have loads of shoes be it heels or boots or casual shoes and are looking for a budget friendly shoe rack, this is shoe rack is it! Affordable, this shoe rack has as many as nine tiers that can be easily adjusted according to your need. This shoe rack can store up to 36 pairs of shoes. It is easy to assemble and is dust free as it has a zip lock. Apart from just that, it also has side pockets to store your shoe brushes as well. This shoe rack is for those who are looking for budget friendly alternatives.

Available in different colour combinations

This shoe rack is strong, sturdy and durable. This modern style shoe rack is made up of plastic and provides versatile storage solution. If you are choosy about the colour, this product is available in multiple colour combinations that suites your interior aesthetics. Another plus point of owning this one is that it can withstand any kind of weather condition, even if you plan to keep it out in the open your shoes will be safe. Need a sturdy and durable shoe rack? Your search stops here.

100% natural bamboo

This shoe rack is made up of 100 per cent natural bamboo. The smooth surface and rounded corners ensure the safety of your children. It is lightweight which makes it easy to carry and move around. This three tier shoe rack can hold up to nine to twelve pair of shoes. It is open and ensures good air ventilation for your shoes. The slatted surface resists moisture and makes it easy to clean. It is very easy to assemble this shoe rack and you can use just a damp cloth to keep it clean. If you are in need of a simple shoe rack that is light weight, this one is for you.