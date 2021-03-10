Top shaving foams for men

For an effortless shaving experience

This foamy cream is best suited to those with sensitive skin. The foam primes your skin for a close, smooth shave while also moisturizing and hydrating it. There are only three steps to achieving a close shave like at the barbers. Shake the can well, apply the foam evenly, and shave using light strokes, and you are done. The foam is also light on your wallet, with a generous 33% extra foam added as a freebie to keep your skin looking great. The light fragrance adds a bit of freshness to your morning to get you going.

Because you deserve better

With activated charcoal added to deep cleanse your skin during your shave, using this shaving cream is a great way to start your morning. The foam is infused with active ingredients like Morrocan Argan oil, Aloe Vera, Chamomile, and Menthol to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. Aloe Vera is well known as an antioxidant and for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. The Argan oil present in the foam hydrates the skin while reducing redness and post-shave irritation. Green Earth supporters will be happy to know that the foam is ozone friendly containing no Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

Lather up

This shaving cream is for the man who likes to play it smooth and likes to look his debonair best. It is applied to the face by whisking a shaving brush in a bowl with water and the cream, creating a foamy lather. Because the cream is applied to the face with a shaving brush, the skin has a better chance of absorbing the active ingredients, resulting in a richer, smoother shave. The cream has a spicy, rich scent with bursts of citrus and with its long-lasting effect, folks will know when you enter a room.

Feel the difference

Formulated with Lemon Oil, Tea Tree Oil, and Aloe Vera extract, this premium shaving foam improves your skin quality and your shaving experience. The rich lather offers a shaving experience like no other, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. The lemon brightens your skin, giving it a glow, while the Aloe Vera locks in moisture and soothes any skin irritation. Everybody knows the harmful effects of parabens. Parabens can trigger skin irritation and allergic reactions in the skin. This shaving foam is free of parabens and harmful-chemicals, keeping your skin healthy, the natural way.