Get gorgeous hair, naturally

With a herb-enriched blend of shikakai and amla that moisturizes and nourishes, this ayurvedic shampoo is the answer to a dry scalp. Amala, a rich source of vitamin C, increases blood circulation, while shikakai, rich in micronutrients, cleanses and adds shine. The addition of rosemary oil prevents itching of the scalp and promotes thicker hair. This hair fall shampoo comes highly recommended by ayurvedic experts for treating hair fall for all hair types, both male and female. Buy it to unclog pores on your scalp for better hair growth.

Make your hair stronger

This hair fall shampoo provides nourishment and quenches your dry scalp with the goodness of almonds and coconut milk. Coconut milk is an emollient that deeply moisturizes the scalp with essential fats to maintain hair elasticity and reduce breakage. The almond extract nourishes and strengthens your hair. The shampoo is made from all-natural ingredients and is free from parabens, gluten and chemical dyes. Buy it for color-treated hair as the shampoo's formula not only works to preserve your color but helps strengthen the roots of your hair.

For long and strong hair

Made with a formula that contains Bhringaraja and Butea Frondosa, this hair fall shampoo conditions and reduces hair fall due to breakage. Bhringaraja and Butea Frondosa, both well-known ayurvedic herbs, work together to strengthen the hair follicles and facilitate the growth of hair. When shampooing, we recommend leaving the shampoo in for 2 to 3 minutes for the scalp to soak up, before rinsing thoroughly. The shampoo ships in a 400ml bottle that is designed to be easy to grip, even when wet. Buy it to nourish weak, brittle locks.

10 Natural Ingredients to tackle hair fall

This hair fall shampoo uses 10 natural ingredients to protect your locks from damage and make them 20% stronger. Mulethi, aloe vera, henna and methi are just a few of the 10 herbs the formula contains. Mulethi helps strengthen your hair from its roots while aloe vera helps smoothen your hair and reduces apparent hair damage. The shampoo has been formulated to treat 10 different hair fall conditions to give you strong and healthy-looking hair. Buy it for a one-stop solution to all your hair troubles.