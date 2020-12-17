Top shampoos for oily scalp

For Soft and luscious hair

This white strawberry and sweet mint shampoo gently cleanse your hair to enrich its natural volume and add an extra bit of vibrance. Approved by PETA for being a cruelty-free brand, regular use of this shampoo purifies and protects against impurities to give you soft free-flowing hair. It deeply cleanses your scalp and infuses a crisp scent of white strawberry, delicate jasmine and invigorating mint into your hair to make you feel extra fresh. Free of silicones, parabens and colourants, this one is also safe for colour treated hair.

A natural blend of ayurvedic ingredients

Enriched with the goodness of activated bamboo charcoal, barley, fenugreek, aloe vera and amla this shampoo, is a powerhouse made with natural ingredients and delivers numerous benefits. Each ingredient lends its unique feature to help you get luxurious lush hair that is strong, shiny and promotes hair growth and reduces dry scalp and dandruff. It is packed with essential nutritive properties that give you maximum hydration retention thereby making your hair appear healthy and naturally glowing. Sulphate, vegan and paraben-free, it has an extremely mild fragrance and is suitable for all hair types.

A single shampoo with dual results

This ayurvedic and refreshing blend is made with pure green apple extract, sea algae and Centella. These ingredients together work to purify and nourish your scalp and hair with natural minerals and proteins. While it is a shampoo to give you clean lush hair, it also doubles up as a conditioner to give your hair a soft moisturized feel. Its special pH-balanced formula is gentle enough to use every day and leaves hair refreshed and full of natural body and shine. Perfect for oily hair and scalp, this shampoo can be used by both men and women.