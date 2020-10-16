Top sewing machines in the market

LED lighting

This automatic machine is best suited for beginners who want to design and stitch dresses at their own comfort. You can enjoy exploring the limits of your creativity with its 6 built-in stitch patterns: 4 basic, 1 decorative and 1 buttonhole. The machine comes with an LED lighting, which illuminates the whole area while you sew your dress conveniently. As it has preset stitch length and width, there's no need to make stitch length and width adjustments with this machine. It comes with 6 built-in stitches – straight, satin, zigzag, blind hem, scallop and 4-step buttonhole to make life easy for you. There are quick and easy threading diagrams printed on the machine so you can be set-up in no time. This easy-to-use machine is perfect for beginners.

Foot control pedal

This versatile portable sewing machine is perfect for so many home sewing projects such as altering and creating clothing, crafting, quilting, home decor and more. It has an adjustable straight stitch and reverse sewing as part of basic modes. It sews in a durable chain locking stitch

The machine runs on either AC/DC power or 4 AA batteries. A sewing kit -- thread set, bobbin set, thread cutter – is included in it. It also has a foot control pedal for hands-free sewing. For those who need a portable sewing machine, it is a good pick.

Automatic needle threading

There are in-built 17 stitching modes present in the sewing machine. The machine has an automatic needle threading system. It also has a 4-step button hole without arm sewing. You can buttonhole, zigzag and do embroidery with this appliance. This machine uses only one thread.

It has a walking foot for sewing or quilting on fabrics which stick or tend to slip. This one is useful for sewing multiple layers as in quilting. It is a traditional metal chassis sewing machine which is meant for those who need a feature-packed product.

7 in-built stitches

It comes with a colour-coded face plate and 7 in-built stitches. It has a handle for easy carry and an auto trip bobbin winder and thread cutter on the needle bar. The sewing machine can be easily used for lace fixing, quilting, rolled hemming and smocking. You can sew light with a switch thread cutter at the needle bar. It also has a four step button holing capability. The machine has a sewing speed of 550 SPM and runs on about 60W of power. This is one of the most respected brands of sewing machines in the country and you are surely investing in quality. With all these features, it makes for an ideal pick as a sewing machine.