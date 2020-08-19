Top sets of pots and pans to make cooking easy

5-layer non-stick coating

This non-stick cookware combo is developed with the latest Italian technology that ensures durability and will work steadily for many years. The set provides a seamless and healthy cooking experience. It has a 5-layer non-stick pure coating technology which increases the smoothness on the inner surface. This coating allows cooking with minimal use of oil for a healthy living. It works well on both gas-stoves as well as induction-tops. Pick this cookware set if you are looking for healthier cooking options. Want to get a durable and long lasting product? This is the one.

Heavy thermal base

This is a stainless steel four-piece induction-friendly cookware set. The set is suitable for all heat sources. The cooking pots have a 5 mm impact bounded heavy thermal base for even heat distribution and optimal energy use. This product facilitates fast cooking. The pans come with riveted handles for a longer life. Although it is made from stainless steel, they are still dishwasher safe. The entire set includes a saucepan, a sauce pot, a kadhai and a fry pan. Anyone This one should appeal to those looking for an all-rounder set for the kitchen.

Earthenware set

Cooking in clay pots gives you calcium, phosphorus, iron and other compounds that can benefit the body. This set is a deep-burning clay pot which makes it more long lasting. The terracotta allows heat and moisture to circulate evenly. This helps in cooking vegetables and meat evenly. Moisture content of the food is retained thus making your food juicer, tender and fresher. This set is perfect for items which need to be cooked for a longer time such as stews and biryani. This earthenware set is ideal for slow cooking.

Scratch and abrasion-resistant

This set of non-stick cooking ware is easy to clean and easy to maintain, even with everyday usage. It has sturdy handles, made of Bakelite, which are well insulated to protect your hands from the heat. The items included in the set are kadhai, tadka pan, dosa tawa, fry pan and a sauce pan. The non-stick surface is made using scratch and abrasion-resistant technology. The cooking set looks stylish and will fit well in your modular kitchen. Anyone looking for a non-stick cooking set at a pocket-friendly price should certainly consider this product.