Faster drying

This machine is a top-loading semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7.5 kg. It consists of a turbo air drying system that rotates the drum rapidly resulting in faster drying of clothes. Its magic filter gathers lint and other particles from the clothes and keeps them clean. This stainless steel, scratch-proof model gives a crystal clear window of the washing process. The machine is suitable for families with 3 to 4 members. Samsung Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT75M3000HP/TL) comes with a warranty of 2 years.

For medium-sized families

The machine is a top loading semi-automatic washing machine with the capacity of 7 kg. The machine comes with 2 wash programs and magic filters which gather particles from clothes and keep them clean. It rotates at a speed of 1300 rotations per minute which ensures that the clothes get cleaned faster. This machine is suitable for medium sized families and has a warranty of 2 years. It has a strong plastic cover which is designed to avoid rat entrance. Haier Top Loading Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (HTW70-186S) has cross pulsators that ensure strong spin of stronger water flow and are gentle on delicate clothes.

Durable material

This top loading semi-automatic washing machine has a capacity of 6.5kg. It consists of 3 wash programs suitable for the fabrics. The machine includes a collar scrubber which helps in consuming less water and energy and also has high energy efficiency. This machine is suitable for large families and has a warranty of 2 years. Its rust free plastic base and cover with rat repellent chemical helps in avoiding rat entrance. LG 4 Star Semi-automatic top loading washing machine (P6510NBAY) has a special lint collector which gathers all the fibre detached from the clothes while washing.

Powerful motor

This machine is a top-loading semi-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with 3 wash modes suitable to your fabric. The machine has a 66L Large washtub with a deep wash system that gives a lot of space for the clothes to clean. The powerful high efficient motor ensures the clothes roll in all directions for a thorough cleansing. It also has a waterproof and shockproof control panel with an auto-restart feature and an‘ end of cycle’ buzzer. This machine rotates at a speed of 1400 rotations per minute which helps the clothes to dry faster and has a warranty of 2 years. Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 70S is equipped with 4 wheels that help in sliding the machine with ease.