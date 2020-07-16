Top semi-automatic washing machine for easy cleaning

This one has a scrub station

This semi-automatic washing machine comes with a special in-built collar scrubber. It has a high efficiency motor that is powerful enough to roll the clothes in all the directions giving a complete cleaning. It has auto-restart and soak technology and the end of the cycle buzzer helps you know when the washing is complete. This washing machine has a 66-litre washtub and has three wash programmes including delicate, normal, and heavy. The machine is suitable for a family with 3-4 members. This washing machine is a quality buy because of its easy mobility. It is equipped with four wheels and can be moved around with ease.

Comes with a waterproof panel

This washing machine has a different washer and dryer which help save a lot of water compared to an automatic machine that requires the continuous water flow. It has several intelligent features that help provide a good wash to clothes that require special wash such as curtains and linen. With a capacity of 7.2 kg, this washing machine is suitable for families with 3 to 4 members. It has a Double Storm Pulsator that cleans your clothes without causing any damage. This machine with a non-corrosive, rust-free body is perfect for someone who needs a more durable washing machine.

Top load washing machine

Looking for a quick and easy way to do the laundry, then you should opt for this semi-automatic top load washing machine. It has a shock-proof and waterproof panel. The water balancing spin tub and collar scrubber makes it an essential addition for your home. The water balanced spin tub that enables high speed spinning for quick drying with minimum wobble. This machine from the in-house brand is meant for a family of 4-5 members. The reason why this machine should be your pick is the in-built lint filter. The detachable filter ensures a hassle free washing by collecting loose threads, lint and hair and prevents them from settling at the bottom of the washing machine. If you have a requirement of more formal wt.ear that you want to be lint-free, this is a great bet.

Washing machine with a spin shower

Many times despite cleaning your clothes properly, there remains some detergent on them. This washing machine comes with a spin shower sprays that effectively rinses off any detergent residue from the clothes. It has three different programmes - gentle, normal and strong. The best part about this machine is that it comes equipped with 3 mm plastic cover with rat repellent chemicals. This machine should be your choice if you are looking for a quick way to dry your clothes. It has an air-dry feature where the vents draw air from outside removing moisture from clothes and they are dried 40% faster.