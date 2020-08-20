Top scrubs for healthy lips

Get the natural colour of lips back

This is made from pure organic ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, bees wax etc. Smoking, pollution, dust, make-up and constant exposure to sun often cause damage leading to darkening of our lips, while also fading away the natural glow.It is a mild lip scrub which is ideal for lightening dark lips and bringing back the lush red and pink natural lip colour. It is designed to suit all skin types and gender. If you are looking for a natural product to get the colour of your lips back, this is the one for you.

Say bye to chapped lips

This scrub gently exfoliates and re-hydrates with avocado oil, jojoba oil, coconut and sugar, leaving your delicate lips smooth and soft. The coconut oil has excellent moisturizing properties and works as an ideal remedy for chapped lips. The sunflower oil acts as a protective barrier while avocado oil is rich in inflammation reducing antioxidants that help soothe out irritated lips.

It is very easy to use – just apply it on wet lips and gently exfoliate for a few minutes and wash it off with water. This lip scrub is meant for those who need a product for daily use.

Best of Ayurveda

This lip scrub is made using the techniques of the ancient science of Ayurveda. It is a mix of eloquent recipes that actualize beauty and wellness from inside, and not just create an ‘illusion’ of it. It conditions and polishes your lips with the royal goodness of dates and rose petals with essential oils. This gentle yet effective scrub lightens, exfoliates and deeply hydrates while removing discolouration and flakiness. It helps in lip brightening and healing dry lips. The scrub's mild and natural granules improve the blood circulation of the lip area. This product is the ideal choice for those looking for an ayurvedic lip scrub that provides 360-degree protection.

Goodness of castor oil

This lip scrub is very rich in Vitamin C since it is made from lemon essential oil and castor sugar. It is perfect for people with tan lips and who need their lips to look more pink naturally. Castor sugar is the perfect abrasive with a little softness to help scrub off all the dead and flaky skin with much ease. While castor oil base is known to help refresh and repair damaged cells while also promoting faster growth of new skin cells. This lip scrub makes it easy to moisturise your lips. It will help lock moisture in your lips keeping it chapped without a lip balm. Perfect choice for those who seek a moisturising effect from their scrub.