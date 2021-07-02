The power of herbs on the go

Promising 99.9% germ-killing properties, this pump bottle of sanitizer is a must-have in every home. It employs the antimicrobial powers of neem, anti-inflammatory properties of Vetiver, the antiseptic properties of Spiked Ginger Lily and the natural antibacterial and antifungal agent Nutgrass in a gel base. Now you can clean your hands anywhere, even if you have no access to water. Recommended by experts, get this product if you want a formula that protects the skin from oxidative damage and prevents itching.

Kill 99.9% germs without soap & water

This lemon-scented sanitizer is an ayurvedic formulation from one of India's trusted ayurvedic brands. Rinse-free and non-sticky, it protects you from germs that can be transferred from direct contact with an infected person or an external source. In addition, Dabur's hand sanitizer has a 60% alcohol content making it effective in killing germs and protecting you during your daily commute, on the playground, at home and at work.

Convenient and easy to use

If you go through lots of hand sanitizer, this 500ml pump bottle is a great choice. Its large size means that it will last you for a long time, and you can even use it to refill your travel bottles as needed. Its unique formulation has glycerine that leaves your skin feeling moisturized and cared for rather than dry and stretched. The pump top on this bottle makes it convenient and great for offices, kitchens, common areas, and more.

Stay protected anywhere

Sometimes the classics are the best choice. Detail has long been at the forefront of the germ-killing industry, and for a good reason. This 99.99% effective sanitizer gel is effective and safe for children and adults. The non-irritating classic Dettol fragrance leaves your hands with a pleasant scent and cleans after every use. If you're looking for a product that will give you plenty of value for your money and adequate protection, this hand sanitizer is the one for you.