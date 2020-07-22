Top salwar kameez pieces to look elegant at all occasions

Available in great colors

Look different this festive season, with this salwar kameez. Available in gorgeous colors the dress material is made of durable fabric. It has intricate designs and prints to give you the best ethnic look. You can get this piece tailored as per the latest fashion and trends. The cotton silk fabric makes it ideal for festive occasions. We suggest purchase it before it goes out of stock!

Heavy work on dupatta

With more and more people opting for ethnic attire these days, it becomes a task to choose your dress properly to stand out of the crowd. Go for this Banarsi kameez with chanderi work dupatta. Get the sleeves and neck of this dress piece stitched as per your choice. The dupatta has heavy work that adds beauty to the overall dress. This dress with its perfect statement style makes it a great ethnic outfit. Wear it for an evening event and you will stand out for sure!

Fabric that breathes

It is light-weight and has a smooth texture. This dress material is available in sizes from small to double XL. It has a bit of embroidery work done around the neck and sleeves. It is easily washable at home with hands or in a machine. The cotton salwar kameez piece provides the maximum amount of comfort. Invest in this product if you want something that can be worn all through the day. This dress can be easily teamed up with the right accessories and worn to a casual event.

A simple, multifunctional piece

Made of chanderi, this dress looks sophisticated and will enhance your beauty. Pair it with light jhumkas and footwear like ‘juttis’ and ‘mojaris’ to get it spot on. It is a piece that matches with the latest style but manages to remain simple. It is the perfect amalgamation of formal and casual. This one is truly multifunctional. It can be worn to a casual event like a party or even for festive occasions. The salwar kameez is also formal enough to be worn to the office