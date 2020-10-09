Top running shoes for men

Slip-on closure

These shoes offer a plush feel with sock-liner which blends great step-in with long-lasting cushioning. They provide instant comfort while running, jogging or walking.

It also comes with a light-weight springy fit mid-sole. It has a slip-on closure with a mesh material. Allow your pair of shoes to air and deodorize at a regular basis, this also helps them retain their natural shape. Also, use shoe bags to prevent any stains or mildew. Dust any dry dirt from the surface using a clean cloth and do not use polish or shiner. If you seek a soft and long-lasting sole, but these and give great comfort to your feet.

Velcro tape for seamless use

These shoes come with a soft synthetic material and a durable sole. What's more, its vibrant shades will truly upgrade your style quotient. It has a rubberised EVA sole with a lace-up closure and an outer material made up of mesh. The sole is quite flexible and makes no sound while walking, jogging or running in them. You can tighten or loosen the shoes with a velcro tape offered on the top. The rubber used on the shoe makes it really light-weight and comfortable. This is an ideal choice if you want a quality running shoe at a reasonable price.

Provides a stable balance

You can elevate your style with this classy pair of casual shoes. It is specially made for runners who want a balance of flexibility and cushioning. This footwear is made with good material and it offers you trendy design with long lasting performance. It has a lace-up closure with a medium shoe width. The contrasting colours on the shoe also make it very attractive. The shoes can be matched with jeans or track pants of your choice for a casual day out or a workout schedule in the gym. Buy these if you want to go for stylish design.

Lightweight option

At just over 300 gm, this is one of the lightest running shoes around. It comes with a lace-up closure and a synthetic outer material. The shoes have a bold vector execution along with great flexibility and proper foot support. They have an open, breathable mesh and synthetic upper on the outside to ensure that your feet are kept cool during all your outdoor activity. The ultralite bottom gives a lightweight feel. This pair of running shoes is ideal for running and jogging purposes. In case you want to invest in a high quality brand, make this the choice.