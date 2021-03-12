Top rose gold analogue watches for women

Embellished in diamonds

This rose gold watch looks absolutely stunning with every outfit. The dial of the watch is embellished in diamonds that give it a richer look. To complement it, even the straps of the watch have diamonds that make it look timeless. Its rose gold analogue watch face is clear to read and is not overly reflective. It comes with two years of international warranty. Pick this up if you like a good style statement for both - everyday use or special occasions.

A timeless masterpiece

This Italian brand is all about reimagining luxury. Perfectly rounded, this rose gold watch, perfect for any lady is a timeless piece that offers sleek sophistication. It comes with a two-hand dial that is entwined with the tone-on-tone brands arch logo. Functional on a quartz movement, the dial is encased in a 38 mm case and comes with a 2-year warranty for timely assistance. Interestingly, the watch is water-resistant and can survive a mild drizzle. Add to cart if you are all about elegance and simplicity.

Exquisite design that is value for money

This three-hand quartz movement watch is durable and scratch-resistant. Its stainless steel body with a round watch face has a simple dial that is easy and clear to read. Water-resistant for up to 30metres, the analogue display adds a sense of elegance that makes it perfect for everyday use. Its quartz movement coupled with precision and great performance make it an exquisite timepiece that goes perfectly with any outfit. Perfect for daily use, this one comes with a 1-year manufacturing warranty and is also easy on the pockets.

Slim straps for a stylish look

This one is among the most popular brands in the country. Its big dial complemented with slim straps looks elegant on your wrist. Encased in a round metal case is the rose gold dial analogue watch face, a subtle combination of classic style and trendy colours. The watch shows the time with metal applique indices placed at five-minute intervals and three plain hands. Designed ergonomically, the strap of the watch amazingly serves as a stylish and fitting bracelet having a jewellery clasp for a pleasing fit. If you like wearing slim straps with a contemporary look then this one's for you.