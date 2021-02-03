Top-rated Juice machines that make daily juicing a breeze

Beginner-friendly

This juicer is easy to operate, easy to clean and efficiently juices vegetables and fruits in record time. Made of aluminium with a cord length of 1 m, it will find a permanent spot on your kitchen platform or island. We especially love the QuickClean technology which takes no longer than a minute to get the jug and other components squeaky clean after use. With a capacity of 2 litres, this juicer is ideal for people who want to divvy up fruit and vegetable juices for family members in a rush, to get out of the door in the morning.

Extra value

This slow juicer helps you get a ton of nutrients from varied fruits and vegetables in one delicious glass. It comes with two separate containers for pulp and juice. What's more, its patented technology allows you to juice faster and it minimizes blockages. The best part? It has an additional component which allows you to make frozen fruit dessert too. The separate components are easy to detach and clean. This is a perfect choice for people who expect to get a lot of use out of this product.

Green and clean

This energy-efficient juicer runs on 800 Watts and has a sleek, stainless steel exterior that is perfect for a clean-lined, modern kitchen. It has a wide mouth through which you pass cut fruit and vegetables for the juicing process. The inbuilt safety dual locking system eliminates any electrical mishaps and the advanced SS sieve design minimises waste. This juicer comes with a unique Thermal Overload Protection mechanism that protects the machine from electrical damage and overheating. This leaves you free to juice away without worrying about damaging the product.

All-purpose cold press

This cold press juicer is designed to yield the most juice from soft fruits and vegetables, but it doesn't stop there. It is also the most versatile of juicers on this list. You can juice harder, crunchier vegetables and fruits as well as extract milk from nuts and grains. The juicer operates on an even hum and uses minimal temperature. This ensures that the enzymes, vitamins and minerals in the fruit stay in the juice. Optimal for pulpy as well as pure juice, this juicer checks all our boxes.