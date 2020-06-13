TOP RACQUETS TO LET YOU RULE ON THE TENNIS COURT

Find The Right Strokes

Nivia Attack Ti Tennis Racquet is a great racquet, made from aluminum. It is recommended to use a full cover to keep it safe from scratches and abrasions. It is 79 cms in length from base to the tip and weighs a mere 300 gms, that makes it incredibly maneuverable. Besides, the stylish look with dual tones of green and black will add an extra dose of glamour to your on-court game. The racket is made using graphite lined aluminum – a material that assures you of a long life. The Nivia Attack is sure to add more grace to your gameplay. It is highly suited for beginners who wish to hone their skills in the game.

Weapon Of Choice

Babolat is a well known French company headquartered in Lyon, which makes many products for tennis, badminton, and squash. It is a recognized brand for its high-quality strings, tennis racquets, and tennis accessories used by many top players. And all those qualities are apparent in the Babolat Pulsion 102 Tennis Racquet. It is easy to use, with a design thats perfect for beginners looking to improve their game. The racket uses a composite graphite construction, that Babolat has combined with a large head for enthralling gameplay. The head size is 660 sq cms and weighs around 270 gms, which means players can experience seamless power and control.

Play The Right Shot

Made from lightweight and durable aluminum, the Cosco Max Power Aluminium Tennis Racquet is the perfect racquet for players who are still working their way up the skill levels. The Cosco Max is a perfect blend of comfort and durability. This tennis racquet comes with a head with the size of 110 square inches and a balance of 320 lbs to 340 lbs. In addition, it’s comparatively light weight makes the Cosco Max a breeze to swing around. This tennis racquet is perfect for recreational use, and it is excellent for practice sessions. It has a tension range of 38 lbs -45 lbs, which makes every shot a winning stroke.

Hit Back With Aplomb

Here is another of Head’s products for tennis lovers. The Titanium 3100 G3 strung tennis racquet can amplify your skills on the court and improve your overall chances to come out victorious. The racquet can absorb shocks and vibrations on contact with the tennis ball – a feature that could make a lot of difference. Now you can effortlessly maintain your streak of quick and consistent shots. The Head Titanium 3100 is the next frontier for players looking for better power and control from their racquets.