Top queen size beds for the bedroom

Termite and scratch proof

This natural teak coloured bed provides best comfort and gives elegant touch to your bedroom. It is scratch proof and won’t be damaged by termite or fungus. This stylish looking bed has a headboard and is quite spacious. You can move and push this bed after dismantling it. This bed is worth a buy as it has a box storage that lets you keep stuff in it. You can easily open the storage space and neatly keep bed sheets, blankets, pillows in it with ease.

Minimalistic design

If you are looking for a modern and minimalistic designed bed then you should opt for this. The classy colour and curvilinear shape of the frame and headboard enhances the appearance of the bed. It is free from sharp edges that prevent injuries. This bed would be perfect if you have children at home. The material is humidity-resistant, which increases its longevity. No toxic or harmful chemicals have been used in making this bed. This is an ideal for those looking for a bed at an affordable price.

Sheesham wood bed

Looking for a sheesham or Indian rose wood bed, then here you go. Sheesham is a preferred wood for high quality furniture. And, it isn’t that high-priced either. This natural coloured bed is designed to be sturdy and firm. It can be easily assembled at home. You do not need a carpenter or specialist to organize it. The bed is quite simple with clear lines. Put two side tables on either side of this bed to enhance the beauty of your room. We recommend this sheesham bed because it is stylish and durable. The tough wood will make sure this bed remains with you for years.

Elegant and comfortable

The beauty of the bedroom entirely depends on the bed. An elegant bed can completely increase the style quotient of the room. This bed made of engineered wood is available in a brownish colour, wenge to be particular. It comes with a spacious headboard where you can keep the book that you are currently reading. You can also keep your spectacles and mobile phones safely. This is an excellent bed that has storage options too. You should get this queen size bed for your room as it has a great design and an appealing look.