Top quality women's winter jackets

This is a bomber jacket made of 100% Nylon making it very comfortable on skin along with being able to retain heat very efficiently. It has an excellent stitching down to keep the filler stuffed properly to make it strong and durable. The jacket is provided with 2 pockets with zipper closure and the overall closure too is zipper with an overlap with buttons to hide the zip and give the jacket a chic look. It also had a furred hood that is detachable. If you are looking for a detachable hooded bomber jacket, Qube By Fort Collins Women's Cape Jacket is the one for you.

High neck puffer jacket

This jacket is a unique combination of warmth and lightweight. It is made of Rayon fabric thus is soft, comfortable and abrasion resistant. The jacket is in beautiful olive green colour having a high neck with a furred hood attached. A zipper closure is provided along with 2 pockets and tight wrist cuffs that retain heat. If you are looking for a jacket that can be used on travel to cold places, Cazibe Women's Quilted Jacket is the best buy owing to the warmth it will provide you along with being light in weight.

Excellent for harsh cold

This jacket is made from 100% polyester which makes it tough and durable to wear and tear yet feels slightly silky and light on skin. It is highly breathable and strong along with being quite stretchable that will take the shape of your body and cling to your frame keeping you warm. The jacket is regular fit in solid black colour with a furred hood, zip fly and button closure. If you are looking for a jacket to be used in severe cold conditions, Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Women's Regular_fit Jacket is the best buy for you.

Uniform stitch creating ribbed design

A solid beige coloured bomber jacket having excellent insulation in a very uniformed manner that creates a ribbed design, is made of nylon. The wraparound collar is very well padded to give utmost comfort along with the tight wrist cuffs that will reduce the amount of heat escape. It comes with a zipper closure and is of regular fit having 2 pockets and a hood. If you are looking for a long jacket that reaches almost till your mid thigh, Hemlock Winter Wear Nylon Bomber Long Jacket For Women & Girl is the one for you.