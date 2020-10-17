Top quality unstitched fabric for men

Synthetic polyester

This is a synthetic polyester dress material for shirts and trousers. The material has a striped pattern in pink, blue, and white color. The clothing makes for a stylish choice for formal office wear. It comes in a very nice packing which can be used for gifting purposes as well. This is a long-lasting brand of clothing that once stitched will last for years to come. The clothing is very easy to maintain as well as can be machine washed with ease. The shirt and trouser set combination are also available at a very reasonable price making it a good choice for buyers who need a pocket-friendly option.

An ideal gift

This attractive design fabric set is made from synthetic polyblend viscose. It includes a total of three shirts and three pant pieces. Celebrate festivals, special occasions, and every moment with this gift pack. Whether it's a wedding or a birthday party, this is a very stylish gift. It also comes in a beautiful gift box. This is one of the most respected and popular brands in the country for unstitched fabric. For those who want to invest in quality, this product here is a no brainer. Just go for it.

Poly-cotton blend

This is a light golden color, low weight, soft, and smooth trouser fabric. It has a poly-cotton blended soft shirt fabric in a check pattern. Both the pant and shirt fabric are lightweight and comfortable to wear. The fabric is meant to be used for the daily grind. It can be worn day-in and day-out for a long period without any change in quality. The trousers are in a shade of brown, so just the right amount of sober appeal to make for good office wear. The shirt is colorful but again doesn’t overdo it. For an ideal clothing piece to be worn to the office, this is the right destination.

Classic black and white

This is an unstitched fabric of trouser and shirt, that is made of poly-cotton material. The shirt has a printed pattern and the trouser comprises a plain pattern. It will definitely suit your requirements and the good quality fabric will make a fine combination. This is a set in a classic black and white combination. The black trousers have a shiny feel while the white shirt has an abstract print on it that looks dashing. Anyone looking for a good fabric to wear to an office party on any such evening event will find this piece interesting.