Top Quality Punching Bags For Your Workout Sessions

If you are starting out, this is the bag you need!

This is one of the best bags out there. Made out of fake leather, this bag is made for pummeling. It comes with chains and hooks as well as a pair of boxing gloves. It doesn’t come with a filling so you can choose what you want to punch. Our favourite is sand. It is one of the finest bags for beginners and amateurs. This bag is for people who are just starting out in the sport, and whose punches haven’t really hit full power. Conversely, this is also a great bag for professionals who want to learn to control their hits.

Take your workout a notch up with this one

Double stitched and made out of high quality genuine strong SRF material, the Byson punch bag is ideal for practice and amateur competitions. This is a great value package for beginners because apart from the punching bag, you also get a pair of gloves and hand wrap gloves. The bag is not heavy enough for the seasoned professional but is perfect for the amateur. It's great for someone who wants to improve their punching form and start building some muscle. All things considered, it’s very affordable and that makes it a good buy in our opinion.

Kick. Punch. Build muscle with ease with this bag!

This is a multi-purpose bag that can be used for a variety of martial arts. Just take a look at the workouts you can perform with the bag: Boxing, MMA, Kickboxing, Muay Thau, Taekwondo, Judo. It's great to burn fat and build muscle, and gives you a full body workout. It tones and shapes your whole body. Do you want to practice your uppercuts or unleash mayhem on someone who has wronged you? Venom is the perfect bag for you to vent out all your anger and frustrations. Getting a fabulous body in return is just a bonus!

Combat training done right!

Built to take the most extreme beatings, the Aurion Boxing Bag is ideal for combat training. It is a 36 Inches unfilled heavy punching bag that is built to handle the rigors of gym or home use. The material makes sure you avoid rashes on your hands while punching the bags. You can fill this bag with hard cotton, shredded clothes, wood chips and sand. You also get hand wraps with the bag. Aurion Boxing Hand Wraps protect the hands, knuckles, fingers and wrists from injury and support your hand's joints, bones, muscles and tendons during intense punching, striking and sparring workouts. You need this powercombo!