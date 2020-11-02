Top quality pet wipes

Pre-moistened wipes

These are biodegradable wipes made of 100 percent natural viscose fibre which is pre- moistened with a specific pet suitable formulation. The wipes offer complete hygiene for your dogs, cats, birds and other pets. They are versatile and can be disposed of in a convenient and safe way. These pet wipes can be used daily to eliminate unwanted pet odour from the household. They provide protections for your household and kids against dirt and bacteria carried home by your beloved pets via dirty paws, muzzles and other body parts. Need a biodegradable wipe? Go for this one.

Alcohol-free

These are deodorizing alcohol-free pet wipes for dogs and cats. They leave no friction and discomfort to your pet's paws, bodies and delicate skin. They can help to wipe away stubborn dirt and odor of dogs and cats’ coats, paws, feet, bottoms and bodies without penetration. It can also be used as bath wipes for cleaning your little ones. It efficiently works on any size of pets. These wipes won't be easily torn up, as they are of high quality. They are easy to carry and use. They are a must for every pet owner.

Forget bad odour

These wipes keep your pet clean and fresh all day long. They safely remove dirt and eliminate tough pet odours at the same time. Use them daily to reduce dander build up. They are great to use for quick and easy clean up even when you are travelling with your pet. Just gently hold your pet and easily wipe out the dirt from it. Dispose of the used wipes in the trash. One pack of this contains about 100 wipes. The wipes are very handy while grooming your pets as well. Buyers who need a wipe with a moisturizing effect should invest in this one.

80 wipes in every packet

These pet wipes are appropriate for all pets of all sizes. Each pet wipe measures at 20 cm x 17 cm. It is used as a disinfectant to keep paws, body and face clean, no water or rinsing required.

It is FDA approved and unscented. This one does not contain any unwanted chemicals and is not harsh on the skin of the pets. These wipes work great after an outing or mishaps at home. There are 80 wipes in every packet and this is a very pocket-friendly and a value-for-money product to take care of your little pet.