Top quality holders to organize toothbrushes

A design to given contemporary touch

This toothbrush holder is made from 304 grade high-end stainless steel that has anti-rust and corrosion resistant property and that gives the holder its durability and that makes it moisture proof and resistant to temperature changes and this makes it suitable to be installed in the bathroom. If you are looking for a toothbrush holder to be installed near your shower, kreyam's Stainless Steel Tooth-Brush Holder is the one for you. It comes with four holes to contain toothbrushes and a tumbler to keep toothpaste, razor, etc. The cubic design suspender gives your bathroom a contemporary look.

No more toothpaste wastage

This is a plastic made toothbrush holder with a flip cover that encloses the head of the toothbrush to ensure they stay clean, germs free and hygienic. It has the capacity to accommodate up to 5 toothbrushes and has the dimensions of 5.0 inches X 2.1 inches.It comes with a toothpaste dispenser of universal size of 5.8 inches X 2.8 inches to allow any tube to fit in perfectly. It one squeeze gives an adequate amount of toothpaste thus avoids the wastage of toothpaste. If you are in search of a toothbrush holder with a dispenser, Zircon Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser with Wall Mount Toothbrush Holder Toothpaste Squeezer is the product for you. It comes with a duct tape which facilitates easy sticking on ceramic, metal and glass surfaces.

A large tooth shaped holder

If you are looking out for a toothbrush holder that your child will love? ToothBrush Holder for Kids and Adults has got it covered for you. It is made from plastic and has a glossy and smooth finish that is in the shape of a large tooth with an animated face printed on it. It will stand out in your bathroom with its funny yet unique appearance that the kids love. It has 4 slots to keep your toothbrushes and at the end of each slot in a small hole to ensure the water drains out from it. The dimension of this toothbrush holder is approximately 10cms X 8cms X 8cms.

Perfect for travelling

Are you one of those people who loves travelling and looking out for a suitable holder for your toothbrush and other toiletries while you are travelling? GETKO WITH DEVICE Portable Hiking Camping Travel Toothbrush & Toothpaste Holder Case is the best buy for you. It is made from light yet durable plastic that can be easily carried in your backpack. It has 3-4 compartments to separate and keep your toothbrush from toothpaste well organized. It comes in an oval shape with dimensions being 7.87 inches in length and 2.17 inches in diameter. Its upper cap can also be used as a cup for water.