Top quality handwash to keep you safe

Active silver formula

It comes with an Activ Silver formula, that gives you 99.9% germ protection with every wash. Its creamy liquid formula spreads easily and washes away germs from the corners of your hands. Washing with soap and water is a recommended measure to help prevent transmission of infection-causing germs. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that frequent handwashing with soap is one of the most effective means of preventing the spread of bacteria and viruses. This handwash is known for its effectiveness in fighting against germs and that’s exactly the reason why you should go for it.

Contains pure glycerin

It is specially formulated to protect you from 100 illness-causing germs. It gives 10 times better protection than any ordinary soap. This handwash's pH-balanced formula includes pure glycerin, clinically proven to be soft on your skin. It protects against everyday germs including those that can cause skin infections.

It provides an expert protection against harmful bacteria with a unique sanitizing formula and takes care of you and your family from harmful germs. A well-known and reliable brand, go for this product for complete protection against germs.

Hydrates the skin

It cleanses with the natural goodness of sandalwood and tulsi and leaves your hands feeling super soft and smooth. This handwash helps take care of your skin every time you wash your hands. It has natural, antioxidant ingredients for softer and fragrant hands. The old version of this handwash soothes and hydrates your skin every time you wash your hands. You can get the natural goodness of lotus and tulsi in a unique formulation that keeps your hands soft, smooth, and germ-free. For a natural cleaning process, this should be your choice.

Suitable for all skin types

This handwash provides effective cleansing and protects you and your family from a million germs. It is dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types. Washing your hands is easy, and it’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. This product has no TCC and Triclosan as well as no added parabens. This Moisture Shield Handwash leaves you with soft, supple, and clean hands. Buy it for gentle cleansing coupled with moisturizing benefits.