Top quality dresses to add to your beauty

Be the trendsetter

This three-piece design dress can be your daughter or niece’s ideal birthday gift. The black-coloured top is paired with the like coloured shrug and bottom. The shrug will flow freely behind her as she walks, giving the little girl an ease of twirling and enjoying her fairytale fantasies. The material is super soft and skin friendly. It is stretchable and hence will take up the shape you need. This also means that it can be worn for a long time, even after she grows up a little. If unconventional designs and cuts are your calling, then this is the right item for you.

Comes with a sling bag

This black and white dress comes with a sling bag that is attached with one of the shoulder straps. You can carry a small bottle, chapstick or pen and notepad inside the bag. The top portion of the dress features striking pattern work with a giant white crystal at the top. The skirt half is black and white print with fringes and pleats to add a flair to the item. One can play and do all sorts of activities in the dress and feel comfortable due to its georgette material. An all-rounder, this will be a perfect attire for a birthday party.

To complement the child’s cuteness

This stylish frock is sure to make your child look like a Barbie in real life. With a round faux cover at the top, the dress comes with a belt that perfectly gives definition to the frock. The belt has a rose shaped buckle which is made up of the contrasting colour to that of the dress. It forms a beautiful bow at the back so none of the sides of the dress are plain. An abstract print work has been done on the entire material, which is made up of cotton and rayon. If the little one loves pretty clothes and fashion, then buy her this.

As bright as your kid’s smile

This is a unique product as the ensemble seems like a top and skirt set, but in reality it is together. This means that wearing it is easy and will take less time. The bright baby pink top has a pretty ribbon attached with a crystal and the full sleeves make it suitable wear for the colder days. The bottom is made up of denim material and has roses attached to it. It is rich enough to become a party attire and casual enough to be worn for other casual events too. Get this and see your little baby girl smile!