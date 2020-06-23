Top quality atta for the softest rotis!

The quality you are looking for is here

While it is true that great quality atta is highly nutritional and delicious to eat, one of the other things that matter is also the way it is procured. The whole wheat grain for this product is directly sourced from farmers. This product is completely adulteration free and the grains used in making it are heavy on the palm, golden amber in colour and hard in bite. The final product is achieved after following a 4 Step Advantage process of sourcing, cleaning, grinding and nutrition lockage. The dough made from this atta absorbs more water making your rotis stay softer for a longer duration.

For light rotis this is a must have

Truth be told there is no greater pleasure, than a hot fluffy roti after a hard long day at work. The rotis made from this atta are so light that you will never count them as you eat. One of the main reasons behind this is no sugar is added to add sweetness to the product. This factor ensures that taste is kept intact and makes sure that you don’t compromise on your health too. Apart from the taste factor, this whole wheat atta is highly nutritional as it contains 12.1 grams of protein per 100 grams.

Fitness is a priority in this atta

Whoever said you will have to leave comfort food for the perfect body is wrong, this atta is not only 100% organic but also has high fiber content which will help you stay fit and healthy. The nourishment needs are taken care of as the flour contains three parts of whole wheat grain. Along with taking care of your fitness, the product also makes it a point that the consumer does not have to compromise on taste either. You can feel the softness of rotis as you enjoy a great meal.

This product has a premium multi-layer packaging

In today’s time when dependence on junk food is increasing, it is but natural that a packet of atta will take longer time to get consumed. But does that mean that you have to compromise on its taste and freshness? No! Not at all. This 100% whole wheat atta comes packed in premium multi-layer packaging for lasting freshness. The wheat grains used in making it are chosen by experts so that neither is your taste nor is your health compromised. If you are one of those who doesn't cook rotis regularly but need fresh ones when you do, this long lasting quality atta is the one you need to go for!