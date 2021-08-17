Take it anywhere

This portable SSD sports the USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface providing speeds of up to 520MB/s. The SSD is made from aluminium and weighs just 33-grams, making it highly portable.It comes with a USB Type-C and a USB Type-A cable so you can use it with several electronic devices. It also features proprietary software to help you back up, restore and encrypt your data for added peace of mind. The metallic aluminium body is silver in colour and is sure to complement your high-end computer setups. Buy this SSD for the compatibility options it provides.

Compact but powerful

This SSD packs a lot of power for its size. Delivering read speeds of up to 430MB/s and write speeds of up to 400MB/s, you can transfer large files in mere minutes. If you’re running out of space on your main computer, you can effortlessly free up space by transferring data to this handy SSD. Ideal for movie nights at a friend’s place or to carry your work on a business trip, this 240GB drive offers ample storage and makes an excellent travel companion. Buy this SSD for its blazing-fast read and write speeds.

For durable data storage

This SSD is capable of read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s when connected to devices that support USB 3.2 Gen 2. The SSD is built for durability, and has a shock-resistant internal frame that protects its internal components. The SSD also has built-in security to protect your data. You can encrypt your private data and choose to unlock it with either a password or your fingerprint. This SSD is compatible with most operating systems, we find it a convenient and versatile drive. If you’re looking for a drive that's tough and secure, choose this one.

Reliable security with great value

This SSD comes with a capacity of 500GB to store all your movies, photos, and work files. The portable SSD ships with a 3-year data recovery service that ensures any data accidentally lost can be recovered without incurring high costs. Thanks to its slim design, you can easily slip it into any bag which makes it easy to carry on business trips or vacations. Practical and convenient, we find this drive offers excellent value. For an SSD that is fast, dependable, and offers plenty of storage, add this one to your cart.