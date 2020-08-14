Top play mats for a kid’s room

Available in multi-colour

These colourful puzzle mats come in different variants and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They help unlock your child's imagination and creativity.

With its interlocking and pop out design, each element, letters, numbers, etc, can easily be taken out and put back, making learning great fun. Made from foam rubber, it provides protection against cold floors and protects your child from unwanted abrasions and cuts. It is also moisture resistant and durable. This is a top of the line product that should appeal to those who don’t want to compromise on quality.

Simple to assemble

This item comes with 36 pieces in different attractive colours with interlockable mat design. The mini puzzle foam mat can be used to construct building blocks or puzzles. It has all the alphabets and numbers from 0 to 9, allowing kids a full range of play and learning. It’s lightweight and very simple to assemble. Discover the most exciting way to help your kids learn alphabets and numbers. The material used in its production is non-toxic and free of lead, making it safe for your child. If safety is your prime concern, coupled with learning with fun, this is the product.

More room to play

Thicker, softer, stronger, this foam is made of quality material and plays an important role to protect the baby from injury while busy playing. The mat is soft to touch.

It can be used in any number of ways and also makes for a good gift option. It won't tear even with constant rough play and heavy footfall. You can be confident that it will last your family for years to come. The extra-large size of the playmat provides enough space for a baby to play and helps it practice crawling on it. Foldable and lightweight design is very convenient to carry when you're travelling making it a terrific choice.

Easy to carry

These puzzle mats help kids build their visual sensory faculties and hand eye coordination. It's a great tool for early education of children. They can use their imagination to play their own creative games. The mat comes with pop out alphabets and numbers. Foldable and lightweight design is very convenient to carry when you're travelling. The child can learn to build blocks, play word games or learn numbers. It is made of bright, assorted colors. All in all, a terrific value for money.