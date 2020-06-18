Top plastic water bottle sets for daily use

Perfect for long usage

This pack consists of six bottles, with each being 1 litre in capacity. The stylish looking plastic bottles have been made out of 100 percent food grade material that will ensure the bottles remain fit to use for years. The bottles are break proof and come with rotating lids of the same colour. The bottles are hygienic to use. These easy to hold bottles will smugly fit in any fridge and are what you need for long, regular usage.

Looks after your safety

While buying water bottles, you often look for design and durability but what about safety? This bottle set from a renowned brand will do that for you. These bottles are not only designed to suit your taste but also to protect your health. Ordinary plastic might contain harmful toxins that you will end up consuming with the water or juice. There is no scope for that in this bottle set. Hence, it is the perfect choice for children too. Invest in these bottles made from high quality plastic if health and safety are your priorities.

Ergonomically designed for you

The multi-colour set of plastic bottles is great in look and design. Crafted for a strong grip, the pattern in the exterior makes sure that you can hold the bottle perfectly and it doesn’t slip easily. These bottles are available with a tight cover in the same colour. They are compatible for storing water in the refrigerator or carrying them along with you when you step out of the house. Looking for water bottles from a trusted brand with a strong grip? Your search ends here with this set of four.

Great design for ease

These six bottles have been made from the highest quality plastic. The PET material keeps the bottles cent percent free from BPA or Bisphenol A, which is an industrial chemical that is used in making some kinds of plastic. The wide girth of the bottle is complemented with a slim neck for ease in drinking. It is not meant for storing hot water but can easily be used for keeping cold water. These bottles can be stored in the fridge for long durations. The quality will be top notch with this bottle set from the in-house brand.