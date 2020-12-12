Top phone sanitisers to keep the germs at bay

For all-round sanitisation and odour removal

Get ready to embrace a healthier lifestyle with this convenient device. Designed to easily fit into a backpack or handbag, this device is extremely portable. The large interior chamber is suitable for phones of all sizes and makes disinfection an easy process. The unit's design features four well-placed UV lamps inside that make sure you always get 360-degree cleanliness. Efficiently getting rid of odors, the aromatherapy function leaves your items with a gentle fragrance that lasts all day. To keep your mind at ease, this device automatically shuts off three minutes after sanitising is complete.

If you're looking for a capable sanitiser to keep your family protected from germs and viruses, your search ends here.

For hassle-free disinfection

Featuring a simple box design, using this steriliser is effortless. Place your phone into the sterilisation chamber, press the power button and sit back while the device does its magic. The UVC lights inside make sure you'll have a hygienic phone in no time. You can also use this high-quality sanitisation box for other daily use objects like keys or watches. A feature we love is that you can power this device with a phone charger, smart TV or computer with a free USB slot. Doubling up as a wireless phone charger, this sanitiser is entirely worth the cost.

For a simple sanitiser that even your elderly parents can use with ease, pick this one.

For speedy bacteria elimination

Keeping your cell phone and other small gadgets free from bacteria is easy thanks to this sanitiser's powerful UV lamps. While disinfecting your phone in just six minutes, this compact device also doubles up as an aromatherapy diffuser. Using the aromatherapy feature is simple. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oil, press the button, and in just a few minutes your phone is clean and fragrant. As a bonus, it also comes with inbuilt charging ports, so you can conveniently juice up your phone during the disinfection process.

If you're looking for a quick way to have your phone sanitised and smelling wonderful, this is the device for you.

For complete sanitisation and fast-charging

Made from high-quality materials, this steriliser uses ozone and ultraviolet light to eliminate 99.9% of most germs within 30 minutes effectively. With sleek curves and a simple design, this sanitiser adds a touch of class to any workspace. If you have a Qi-enabled phone, you can use this three-in-one device to charge it quickly without plugging in. Weighing just 200gms, you'll have no trouble carrying this portable device with you wherever you go. Designed to keep you safe, this device automatically shuts off the UV lamps when you open the magnetic cover.

If you're looking for a travel-friendly multi-purpose sanitiser, make this one your choice.