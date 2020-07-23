Top perfumes for women

Hit the perfect notes

This is your perfume for that soothing, soft fragrant feel all day long. The perfume does have a long lasting effect. It helps you get through the day with refreshing ease. The notes are just pitch perfect. It has a strong top note and a musky base note. The base note is quite mild. You can easily wear it to work or day events. A must buy for people who want real value for their money.

The feminine charm

The floral and fruity fragrance opens with a blend of rose petals, neroli and lychee. The combination of these notes results in an alluring bouquet of femininity. It gives you that fresh and good vibe. This perfume is an international phenomenon and carries the name of one of the most well-known celebrities on the planet. We recommend multipurpose perfume that can be worn during the day or to that exciting party in the evening. It’s that good.

Tender oceanic vibe

This one captures the essence of sensual, natural beauty. A great confidence booster, the perfume instantly uplifts your mood with its tender oceanic vibe. Being lightweight and compact, you can easily carry it around in your handbag. It is ideal for a fancy date, as its fragrance lasts long but is not overpowering. With sweet and mysterious undertones, this is bound to attract attention and great compliments. If you just want to treat yourself, wear this for the evening party.

For rejuvenating feel

It's contemporary and crafted for a long-lasting effect. Experience the scent of fresh flowers from the English countryside in every spray. Energising and rejuvenating, this perfume gives you a refreshing feel. It is everything that a modern perfume should have: its light breezy and countryside feel will keep you hooked. It is an absolute must have in your make-up drawer for its floral exuberance. This perfume is ideal for all day wear because its smell doesn’t wear off easily.