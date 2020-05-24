Top pen drives for your storage needs

Looks great, works even better

For times that your android smartphone or tablet is running out of storage or you need to quickly transfer data between your computer and your phone, SanDisk’s Dual OTG drive is the best. With dual retractable USB 3.0 and micro-USB connectors, this 64GB OTG pen drive is compatible with any OTG enabled android device. High-speed transfers of up to 150MB/s and an automatic backup for videos and photos are just the features we were looking for. This was especially useful while we were travelling or needed large files urgently in areas with slow internet. The SanDisk Memory Zone app also makes file management, much, much easier.

It looks small but has a lot of space

The super-fast USB 3.1 connector on this HP pen drive allows you to quickly transfer photos, music and videos along with important files between your laptop and OTG enabled phone. For its small size, its 32Gb capacity makes sure that you won’t have to delete anything to make space on your phone. Our reviewers also loved that this OTG drive also supports Windows-based devices so there is no need for a separate drive for your android and windows mobile. It has a durable casing, sleek steel design and it also includes a well thought of dust cap to protect the micro-USB connector.

Get ready for super speed data transfer with this!

This Strontium pen drive is built with data sharing in mind. With its simple plug and play function, we found that transferring data between devices with this drive was very easy. One side of this 32 GB drive has a USB 3.0 connector for transferring data really quickly to and from a laptop or computer. On the other side, the micro-USB connector is covered with a protective cap and comes with a bead chain to keep it clean and safe. Since these devices are built to protect your information and last a long time, it's a huge plus that this one comes with a 5-year warranty to give you ultimate peace of mind.

Once you have this, you won’t need anything else

This amazing device has all you need for data transfer bundled into the 3-in-1 device. The USB 3.0 connector and card reader helps you transfer your data quickly onto a memory card or computer. You also have the option to use the micro USB or C-type adaptor to transfer data from different OTG enabled devices. You can decide the storage capacity of this device by attaching a suitable memory card into the 3-in-1. We love the fact that it is compatible with Android,Windows, linux and Mac operating systems. At just 18 grams, we find it a powerful, light tool that can make your life easier.