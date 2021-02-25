Top oils to use to cook your favorite dishes

For a healthy lifestyle

Finding oils for cooking that promote good health is now a step easier. This brand uses a blend of two oils - rice bran and soybean oil to create a unique blend that promotes good health. A great switch for weight-watchers, this one is rich in omega 3 and Oryzanol that is known for its anti-inflammatory properties to help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. It also uses Losorb Technology which absorbs up to 27% lesser oil as compared to other cooking oils making it an ideal choice for daily cooking. If you are conscious about leading an active and healthy life then this one's for you.

For digestive health

Don't we all love our products that can be used for varied reasons? This cooking oil does both - adds great flavor to your cooking and easily fits into a healthy skincare regime. Extracted from fresh coconut milk, this one delivers rich flavor and aroma to make your meals nutrient-rich and naturally delicious. It doubles up as a hair conditioner to provide deep nourishment without feeling sticky or greasy. Perfect choice for most diets, this oil is compatible with keto, paleo, or a gluten-free lifestyle, or even if you are just looking for a tastier and healthier alternative.

Perfect for deep-frying

Rice bran oil contains good fat, is good for the heart and rich in vitamin E. This one has a high smoke point which makes it perfect for stir-frying or deep frying. Since it heats up fast and maintains its high temperature, the food cooked absorbs less oil. Rice bran oil is a good alternative for families that are looking for a heart-friendly oil that helps decrease cholesterol absorption and increase cholesterol elimination. This one comes in a 5litre jar which makes it a perfect choice for large households.

Helps lower bad cholesterol

Canola oil is one of the most versatile oils because of its neutral flavor, high smoke point and non-greasy texture. Rich in nutrients that lowers bad cholesterol, protect your heart and reduces inflammation, this one comes with no added preservatives. Unlike other cooking oils that last up to 6-8 months, this one has a shelf life of up to a year. The neutral flavor makes it ideal for baking cakes, cookies, pies or easily blends in sauces, marinades, and salad dressings. This one is an ideal choice for Indian cooking.