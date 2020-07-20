Top oil dispensers for storage

Fall in love with cooking again

The sharp design and finish on the product is going to suit any modular kitchen perfectly. It has a smooth exterior and ergonomically designed mouth. This 1000 ml oil dispenser is made from top quality stainless steel. The anti-drip design prevents oil from leaking or seeping out, keeping your kitchen space clean and non-greasy. The trendy and slim outer design makes it easier to pour the oil. It comes with a dust cover. This container is ideal for someone who is looking for a 1 litre storage capacity.

A valuable inclusion

This bottle is ideal for drizzling oil in the required quantity. The slim mouth comes with a cover that keeps any kind of contamination away. The bottle is made from high quality glass that gives you a glimpse of its contents from the outside. This way you will be able to know when you need a refill and pouring oil on anything becomes easier. The air tight lid comes in a bright contrasting colour to give you the mood booster while cooking. This also means that days of slippery kitchens are over! Opt for this all-rounder product right away.

For effortless cooking

This lightweight item is made from BPA free plastic and is very compatible with portability. The two-part body makes it easy to unload a packet with the top portion working as a funnel. The lid is completely leak proof and provides a steely protection against cockroaches and other insects. The sturdy plastic body gives you a strong grip and the wide gauge makes cooking effortless.

A sturdy kitchen companion

Made from unbreakable virgin plastic material, these oil bottles are going to last you for years. These liquid dispensers come from the trusted brand. They are smart organizers and the perfect fit for your modern kitchen. The food grade material makes it suitable for storing oil without having to worry about reactions. It comes with easy to pour lids that have been conveniently designed to enable easy opening and closing. The product is also super easy to clean and reuse. This versatile and durable dispenser is the answer to all your needs.