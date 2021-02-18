Top nutritional drinks to help kids grow

Visible Growth In 90 Days

Formulated with 37 vital nutrients like Carbohydrates, Proteins, Fats, Vitamins, Minerals that provide complete and balanced nutrition, this is a delicious vanilla flavoured drink. Meant to help support height and weight gain, it also works to build immunity and assist in your child's brain development. Scientifically proven to help increase size and weight in 90 days when consumed in the right quantity, regularly, this can be a great help to parents whose kids are struggling to meet their growth markers and need a little help.

Fussy toddlers will love this

Essential brain functions develop the most during those formative early years. Junior Horlicks has nutrients like DHA, Choline, Iron, Iodine etc. that can fill in the gaps for kids who are picky eaters. This Vanilla flavoured nutritional food powder is kiddie-approved, making it easy for even the fussiest ones to sip away quickly. When used as part of a balanced diet, it can help meet your child's nutritional requirement, and it has all the right nutrients that are important for weight gain and building strength.

A quick boost for daily nutritional needs

Widely popular with children of all ages, this health drink is specially formulated for young children. Filled with Nutri-smart DHA (DHA, Iodine, Choline, Zinc) which is known to aid brain development and sharpness of vision, and other essential vitamins and minerals, it is the perfect accompaniment to a healthy diet and aids critical metabolic functions and growth. It mixes easily without residual lumps and grittiness. So, if you're looking for a delicious chocolate malt drink that your child will look forward to every day, try this.

Easy to digest immunity builder

With decades of childhood nutrition experience, you know your child is in good hands with Nestle Nangrow. Easy to digest this high-quality whey protein and probiotics fortified drink helps your child with all development areas. When drunk regularly, you can watch as your kid's physical, cognitive and even developmental scores shoot up quickly and easily. Perfect for growing children aged 2 to 5 years, kids love the creamy vanilla flavour and are happy to make it part of their daily food intake. Win-win!