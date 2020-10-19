Top non-stick kadhais for home

Requires minimum oil

This non-stick pan is gas stovetop compatible. Its non-stick coating requires minimal oil and does not allow food to stick to the surface. It comes with a hard anodised surface underneath that fastens the cooking process without causing any kind of damage to the material. One of the best features of this deep fry kadhai is that it conducts heat fast and heats up evenly. Keep your fries and nuggets from getting burnt. Thus, it makes quick cooking of a variety of Indian and western breakfast dishes. A top quality product from a top-notch brand, this ought to find a place in your kitchen.

In a granite finish

This 5-layered non-stick cookware is made using German technology and it lasts three times longer than ordinary non-stick cookware. It can be used both on gas and induction cook-tops. The outer body is made from one of the best quality aluminium, it comes with black colour powder coating with granite finish which looks very attractive. With the glass lid, this cookware can also be used to serve food. Designed with a tempering process this glass lid has increased strength and toughness. The handles are made from heat resistant material that enables ease and convenience while cooking and carrying the cookware. It is built to last, so if your search for a durable alternative ends here.

Double-riveted handles

This kadhai from the in-house brand has been made with 100% virgin aluminium. The kadhai comes with two-layered non-stick coating which helps in cooking with minimal oil usage. The Bakelite handles offer a smooth and firm grip and prevent transfer of heat. The double-riveted handles are stable and don’t come off loose even with extensive use over time. The thick base is induction and gas stove compatible, giving you the flexibility you need. The kadhai has a capacity of 2.5 litres, making it an ideal cookware for daily cooking. You can use them to make a variety of items like curries, sabzi, noodles, fried rice and more.Those looking for an affordable kadhai will find this one a good choice.

A visual delight

The appealing red wine colour with granite finish gives this cookware a stunning visual appeal. It can provide your interior the touch of sophistication. It provides a stable heat distribution during cooking and is fast in heating up. Professional style handle has been ergonomically designed for balance, control and comfort. Adding on to its superior looks, it is made of American heritage original dupont coating. The soft touch handles are also heat resistant. Its tempered glass lid comes with a steam vent. Buy this kadhai if you want to cook with ease and speed.