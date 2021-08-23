For grease-free meals

This non-stick pan has five layers of non-stick coating to give you a pan that requires little to no oil for cooking. The five layers are made from ILAG granite, a non-stick coating manufactured in Switzerland. The coating is PFOA-free and free from harmful chemicals to meet the most stringent European standards. At 3 litres, this pan is large enough to cook a big breakfast for the whole family. Frying egg sunny side up has never been so easy with the pan's smooth non-stick coating. Buy this pan for its superior non-stick coating qualities.

Upgrade your cookware collection

This induction pan can be used on all heat sources. Its body is made from stainless steel, while its induction base is built from Aluminium for superior heat absorption. The handle is riveted to the pan, ensuring its durability and longevity. Each handle also has a soft grip that makes handling the pan for an extended duration a comfortable experience. The pan's high, sloping sides work well for all kinds of cooking techniques, from stir-frying to poaching and braising. Buy this non-stick pan to make great tasting oriental cuisine.

Healthy cooking made easy

This non-stick pan is made from high-grade Aluminium - a metal known for its durability and even heat absorption qualities. Besides this, the pan has a 3-layer greblon coating that reduces the use of oil, stops food from getting stuck to the pan and makes clean-ups easy. The main body of the pay also has a heat-resistant and durable Bakelite handle to prevent accidental burns. A hole on the end of the handle provides an easy way to hang the pan and save your valuable cabinet space in smaller kitchens. Buy this non-stick pan to try some healthier cooking.

Built to last

This non-stick induction pan has a premium looking granite finish that will look good in any kitchen. The pan is dishwasher safe, so stick it in the machine and forget about it until it is sparkling clean again. It has five layers of a non-stick coating to help give you the best cooking results possible. The uppermost coat, called the splatter coating, keeps the pan looking new for a more extended period and is also metal spoon friendly. Buy this induction pan for its modern looking finish and its multi-layered non-stick coating.