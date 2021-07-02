Temperature readings for all ages

The Vandelay Infrared Thermometer CQR-T800 is made in India and is ideal for fussy children. The HD LED screen displays clear and crisp readings that are easy to read even in low light. Besides, it also has a sound alert that goes off if it picks up a high temperature. Moreover, it can work from up to two inches away, making it safe to use when you want to avoid cross-contamination. Quick and easy to use, the forehead thermometer has been clinically tested and is more accurate than standard mercury thermometers making it perfect for families.

Convenient and fast digital measurements

This handheld thermometer gun with a medical-grade probe is designed for safe and wide usage every day. It measures the body temperature across age groups and is most suited to busy schools, offices, hospitals, and areas with a high volume of people to be checked regularly. Helping promote safety, this no-contact thermometer gun takes accurate measurements from 1.2 -2 inches away. Readings are color-coded and easy to read on the large size display. For example, GREEN indicates normal temperature, ORANGE, a low fever and RED for high fever. Get this if you're looking for a reliable way to scan body temperature.

Easy to use, no-contact thermometer

Monitoring your temperature, especially when you have a high fever, is essential. But, conventional thermometers don't make it easy by relying on oral or contact modes that make it difficult for children and seniors. The thermometer gun uses infrared technology to keep tabs on your fever in a hygienic and hassle-free manner. Use it in forehead or ear mode to get a clear reading on the screen. Switching from celsius to Fahrenheit is just a long press away. Great for small businesses and societies, this device is battery-operated and has a one-year warranty.

Accurate infrared readings every time

This non-contact thermometer is affordable and can be used in several ways. You can do more than just read a person's temperature. Use it for everything from checking how hot baby milk is to check the temperature of food, grilling meat, wine, baking and so on. Get accurate body temperature and surface temperature readings every time you use it. The large-screen LCD and bright backlight make displayed results visible day or night. Featuring a power management intelligent shutdown and memory that can store up to 32 sets of readings, this is an excellent buy for any home.