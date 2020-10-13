Top nighties for comfortable sleep

Kaftan kimono nighty

Designed to provide a comfortable experience, this satin nightwear comes with kimono sleeves for a very fashionable look. It will make you feel pampered and beautiful at the same time. The fabric makes it an excellent fit and soft against the skin. The tie-up detailing at the front and V-neck design adds a subtle finishing touch to this sleepwear’s fashionable design. If you are looking for a satin’s feather-like touch fir your skin, then this is for you.

Breathable and relaxing

This pink night gown is an absolute value for money. Its smooth cotton fabric is gentle and makes it very comfortable as a night option. The fabric’s breathable quality will make you feel relaxed. It comes in a free size and can be easily altered to your fit. The piping and lace detailing on the neck makes it look very trendy and fashionable. The pink color is sure to soothe and relax your senses. Need a nightwear that can also be worn while relaxing at home? Go for this one.

Detailed neck and sleeves

This collar neck sleepwear comes with a lot of thread work on the neck. The pleated umbrella sleeves make the nightwear look very stylish. The 100 percent hosiery cotton sleepwear is allergy free and has breathable fabric for extreme comfort. It comes with a dori to tie at the back to adjust according to your comfort and non-functional buttons on the front to add to its style quotient. It is available in two other colors including peach and dark blue. For those who want seek a top nighty, this could be a great addition.

Vibrant design

It is a value pack and comes in a set of two. Both nightwear has a very unique and different design. It is made from cotton and is available in attractive colors. It has a printed design which is different in both sleepwear. It is very comfortable to wear at home and comes with full ankle length. Wash it in mild detergent and dry it in shade to retain its color and quality. If you are bored of dull sleepwear and your wardrobe looks dull, then get this cool nighty right away.