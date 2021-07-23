Helping you smile confidently

This toothpaste does not contain fluoride, which is harmful if consumed in high doses. We found it uses extracts from the Miswak herb, known to protect teeth and gums from various problems. The antibacterial properties protect teeth and gums from bacteria. Vitamin C helps repair damaged tissue and speed healing. It also prevents gum inflammation and cavities. This toothpaste fights tartar and plaque and prevents bad breath. Check this toothpaste out if you are in the market for natural dental care products.

A natural way to healthier teeth

Cardamom is known for its medicinal property. It fights against bacteria and prevents inflammation. This product contains spearmint essential oil that keeps your breath fresh throughout the day and avoids harmful chemicals. We found this a good alternative for people with allergic reactions, as it is mild for them to use. Children can use it too. Being fluoride free it is safe even if they accidentally swallowed it. We noticed that this toothpaste whitens teeth if used regularly. Check out our link if you want a toothpaste that the whole family could use.

Cleanses without damaging teeth

Cinnamon and clove are natural ingredients that this toothpaste uses to fight bacteria and inflammation. It prevents infections and maintains oral hygiene. Breath is kept fresh throughout the day as this product contains menthol, peppermint and lemon oil extracts. We recommend using this toothpaste twice a day to maintain healthy teeth. This toothpaste has no fluoride, parabens or synthetic additives that damage teeth in the long run. The product comes in recycled packaging that is reusable and hence environmentally safe. Buy this toothpaste to keep your teeth strong and healthy.

Keeps cavities and decay away

This toothpaste uses neem, which prevents gum disease and cavities. It also averts sore gums. Neem and clove are active ingredients in preventing bad breath. We found that this toothpaste also contains aloe vera that fights bacteria, helps relieve pain and soothe oral tissue. Lodhra, a well-known coagulant, helps form blood clots and stops bleeding gums. This toothpaste possesses medicinal properties which fight tooth decay. We found that this toothpaste reduces plaque formation requiring fewer trips to the dentist. For those of you making herbal choices, this product is a must-have.