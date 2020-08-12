Top Natural Beard Oils

Enriching with 8 Natural Oils

This oil is specially formulated for beard growth, nourishment and strengthening. Ustra Beard Growth Oil contains Redensyl which works on hair roots as well as shaft to even out natural hair growth cycle thus helping in re-growth. The Vitamin E in the oil will strengthen your hair follicles and promote growth too. Argan Oil, Almond Oil, Avocado Oil, Castor Oil, Acai Berry Oil, Olive Oil, Gooseberry Oil, and Watermelon Seed Oil are the eight oils which repairs damaged hair and reduces breakage by strengthening and nourishing your hair. Though it’s hard to believe but, yes this oil does slow magic to your beard growth!

It’s a super balanced

This Beardo Beard and Hair Growth Oil conditions, smoothes and moisturizes your beard. This oil blend hydrates your skin, makes it manageable and frizz free along with improving the growth. It provides a subtle scent perfect for the office as well as the weekend atmosphere. It is a blend of natural ingredients like sesame oil, rose, hibiscus, vitamin b6 and others forming an excellent combination to renew and re-energies hair production. Massaging it deep into the facial region conditions the skin and helps in getting rid of itchiness. As a bonus part this oil can also be used on the scalp along with the beard, making it a must buy product.

The Perfect one for whole maintenance

This oil has a unique 100% natural formulation of pure carrier and essential oils like Argan Oil, Almond Oil, Coconut OIL, Onion Oil, and Jojoba Oil which promotes longer, faster and stronger beard growth. The red onion oil is rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties, which keeps your hair loss at bay along with follicle nourishment and restoration of lost nutrients. Spruce Shave Club Advanced Beard Growth Oil is blend of essential oils is rich in Vitamin A,B,E,K, Omega 9,6,3 & Linoleic Acid which helps increase blood circulation to the face and assist in stronger and faster beard growth minimizing breakage and fall thus filling patchy spots. The oil contains no mineral oils, parabens or any other harmful chemicals.

Boy or Man no matter what, this one's for you

This oil is infused with Vetiver and 4 essential oils to effectively boost your beard growth. It’s rich fusion of the essential oils solves your beard issues and keeps it fuzz free and nourished all the time. The Bombay Shaving Company Beard Growth Oil hydrates your skin well thus keeping it less prone to damage of any kind and ensures that all new hair follicles grow out smoothly. It feels very light on skin thus you won't have a soggy feeling. It also reduces the occurrence of pimple and acnes and softens your stiff or brittle beard. Suitable for boys as well as men as goes for all skin types.