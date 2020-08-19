Top nail polishes for that wow factor

This one is fade proof

Treat your nails to a restorative boost with this nail polish. No more waiting at the salon and spending a whole lot, you can get the nail manicure at home in simple DIY steps. You won’t even need extra equipment or training. The nail paints have a flat brush for smooth application and perfect intense finish. The pistachio colour coating almost feels like an ocean at calm. No chemicals have been used to speed up the drying process. It is also fade-proof, chip resistant polish. This is available in an amazing green colour. If you want something that will last, this is the one.

Get an even texture

Coat your nails with vibrant berry color and an intense glossy shine that stays through your busy work day. The paint has a nice, even texture and great consistency which makes it easier while applying. It dries quickly and is available in a wide range of 19 bright colours. Apply a single coat and then the top coat for added glossy finish and sparkle. From a premium brand with a proven record in product quality, this is one of the very best. Play up the weekend look with two contrasting shades. Perfect nail polish for those who want to move away from the mundane and get a glossy update.

Dries fast and easy

Add a trendy touch to your personality by using this set of 12 nail polishes that gives a gel finish to your nails. The colour selections in this product are just amazing. These nail enamels come in a 6ml bottle with a thick brush. The colour lock technology with a rapid drying feature of this nail colour makes it perfect for professional use. This combo pack also comes at a very attractive price and features a shade for every mood. The nail polish should go well with your dress for a wedding or any such event. Anyone searching for an affordable nail polish in multiple colours will find this product enticing.

Works on every skin tone

This is a must-have for nail lovers. The combo includes four unique nail polish shades. These nail lacquers are not shiny or glossy and give a unique matte look to your nails. It is perfect for daily use. All colours in this combo look great with a matte texture. These give the feeling of a fresh-from-the-salon polish look and you can do it all by yourself at home. The colours flatter every skin tone and work their magic every single time. Armed with these you can literally paint the town red. Quietly and confidently. Need we say more.