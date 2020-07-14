Top N-95 masks with valves for the ultimate shield

Breathe clean and fresh air

If you want to look stylish and at the same time maintain precaution this face mask is for you. It covers your mouth and nose and restricts dust and dirt from entering into your body. The breathing valve used in this face mask protects you from pollution and toxic air. It is re-usable and non-woven, and is made from the softest material.

Anyone looking for a face mask with the right fit will find this product very appealing. The inner foam nose cushion ensures that the mask doesn’t slip.

Unisex face masks that can be reused

This N95 face mask reduces the stress of buying multiple one-time usage masks as it can be washed and reused. It has a multi-layer protection and restricts dust, direct, germs, microbes, bacteria from entering the body through nose and mouth. This fashionable mask has an ergonomic fit and the adjustable nose clip offers maximum comfort.

The dual valves in the mask ensure fast ventilation and doesn’t let unfiltered air get inside. Irritated of your face mask becoming warm and moist after a few hours? This one is designed to solve your problems.

Cotton mask with adjustable ear loop

This anti-pollution face mask provides superior protection for PM 2.5 particles. Made completely of cotton, it sports a large diameter valve that makes breathing smoother. The mask has five layers of activated carbon protection. It has an adjustable ear loop and nose clip that allows you to put it on your face easily.

If utmost protection is what you seek, grab this N95 dual filter face mask because it has a silicon condenser that opens during exhalation to reduce accumulation of hot and humid gas.

Apt for all indoor and outdoor activities

This durable, reusable face mask is made from premium non-woven fabric and provides a five-layer protection. This face mask is suitable for all indoor and outdoor activities including cycling, running, hiking, riding. The elastic ear loop provides ease of wear and the nose clip is suitable for most face sizes. The mask covers the nose, mouth and chin and thereby provides complete protection. It has an exhalation valve to aid in easy breathing.

This mask should definitely be your pick if you are looking for a value for money option. It comes at a very affordable price and is available in a packet of two.