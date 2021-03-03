Top mustard options for your sandwiches

The original English mustard

The original English mustard, a small dab of this is enough to make any meal instantly delicious. Put a fiery helping on your roast chicken, stir generously into your gravy or spread onto your sandwich, this is great with any number of vegetarian preparations. Mix into a salad dressing or to give your favorite dips some kick easily or serve it with sausages and cold meats to be the perfect host. If you’re looking for a big, bold flavor, pick this up today.

Rustic whole grain mustard

The crisp and robust flavor coupled with satisfyingly grainy texture makes this irresistible to anyone who loves the tangy, biting taste of mustard. Sink your teeth into a delicious roast dinner, sandwich or as an accompaniment to a platter of cold cuts and crisp, green salad. Mix in a dollop of this punchy flavor with mayo and serve it up as a snack for kids with carrots and cucumber sticks. Packed with iron, calcium, selenium, and phosphorus, you can make your meals healthier by merely adding a dash to your meals.

The flavor of France

Popular with several customers, this Dijon Mustard or Moutarde de Dijon is made in France. Drizzle some of this mustard over garlic chops or a grilled chicken for an intense smooth taste. With every mouthwatering bite, you get a hit of the tangy, sharp flavor of this famous french condiment. The beautiful yellow color with a creamy and rich texture, this mustard is made by blending with an impressive selection of spices, white vinegar and salt for a balanced, smooth taste you can count on. If you love mustard, this one is a must-have for your pantry.

Classic American mustard

Made with natural ingredients and premium-quality mustard seeds, American Garden Yellow mustard is popular with good reason. Thanks to its tangy taste, zero calories and soft consistency, this condiment is a versatile choice. Squeeze some of this fat-free and low in sugar mustard on shawarma and kebab rolls or enjoy it with hot dogs, sandwiches and burgers. Pick up this one if you’re looking for some classic American flavor that is both gluten-free and vegetarian.