Top must have wallets for men

Your own safety bank

This wallet is made using grain leather which ensures durability as well as functionality. And then there is the well-constructed inner cloth lining. The wallet comes with 2 currency compartments, 6 card slots, and a separate coin pouch and well, you will never run out of options to store your belongings. The brown wallet comes with stitched edges in a contrast colour on the outside. So, if you want to carry all the necessities in a single wallet with multiple slots securely, this is the one for all you.

The hand-stitched look

This is a classic bi-fold wallet that helps you keep everything you need organized and secure. And while doing so, always look chic and sophisticated. It is hand stitched, dyed and these make it last a lifetime. This wallet has multiple credit card slots, and even has a coin pocket. It is made of leather and this makes it breathable and flexible. This genuine leather wallet is resistant to tearing, flexing, puncture as well as abrasion. This is a perfect buy for those who are looking for a classic wallet.

A hassle-free wallet

This one is made of synthetic leather and there is quick access for the outer pocket as well as credit cards. There are 6 pockets for card storage as well as 2 pockets for paper currency. There are 4 concealed pockets and a coin packet well. The wallet fits in perfectly in the pants and you can move around with ease. All these features are available at a very affordable price.

Quality and design

This brown-coloured wallet is divided into two horizontal panels and is separated by detailed embroidered lines. This enhances the look of this wallet considerably. This is an extremely durable product that will last you for many years. The wallet also has a SIM card and photograph holder. The brand name is subtly embossed on the front of the wallet. If you are looking for a premium product to flaunt, then this is the wallet for you.