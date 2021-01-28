Top musical toys for kids

Dance to a fun tune

Equipped with a variety of sounds , this musical toy is pure joy. It has a mode for drum sounds, laughter and songs. The drum lights flash on playing , while the keyboard plays music,animal sounds and songs. We found this to be a very engaging toy for toddlers and a great gifting option. For all parents who would like to keep their child occupied while you get a little work done , adding this toy to your cart is definitely a good idea.

For all our budding musicians

This xylophone has been constructed beautifully out of good quality wood. It is very colourful and we found it to be true to scale . Each note has been differentiated by a different colour for easy recognition. Keeping in mind safety standards, the edges are all smooth and the paint used is non-toxic.This is a pleasant sounding toy and gives children a calm feeling. It is a great option to get your child interested in music . Check out this lovely xylophone to make music a part of your child's life.

Great introduction to the piano

A musical instrument that is a great option to start with if you plan to introduce your child to the piano or organ later. Mini keys make it suitable for small fingers.It comes with 10 inbuilt songs, 100 tones and 50 rhythms enabling you to make beautiful music. It has an option to connect headphones using a 3.5mm jack , making practice sessions blissful.Our team found this keyboard to be lightweight and portable, making travel fun.. It is battery operated making it easy to use. Check out this keyboard ,if you want a sturdy and well designed instrument.

The perfect toy for tech loving kids

Loaded with educational games this tablet teaches children important educational skills. We found it to be very engaging as it teaches kids numbers, alphabets, words and spellings all in a fun and interactive manner. This toy is battery operated and has a sleek body making it portable and a great travel companion. The tablet does not emit any radiation and is not harmful to the eyes. We love this toy tablet as it is a great gift for various occasions. To give your child an added advantage ,check out this educational tablet.