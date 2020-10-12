Top mouthwashes for a good oral health

Alcohol-free

It comes in a mild taste that helps reduce redness in gums and treats gum irritation and inflammation. It is an alcohol-free mouthwash that leaves your mouth with a minty aftertaste and no stinging aftereffect. It contains four essential oils like menthol, thymol, eucalyptol and oil of wintergreen that deeply penetrates in the gums to remove the bacteria in the plaque biofilm. Regular use reduces gum problems in two weeks. The value pack contains three units. If you are looking to get rid of bad breath and leave your mouth feeling minty, then this mouthwash is all you need.

Anti-bacterial mouthwash

It removes 99 percent germs causing bad breath, cavity, and leaves your mouth feeling fresher than brushing alone. The tea extracts provide a refreshingly pleasant aroma. The anti-bacterial properties give 10 times more cooling effect with no burning aftertaste. It protects against germ-build up and provide healthier gums. It is an effective mouth freshener for your post meals requirements. The brand is one of the most trusted oral care brand in the country. So, if you are looking for a the best mouth wash, then go for this one.

Long-lasting freshness

It is infused with cardamom and tulsi extracts for a natural boost of fresh confidence. Tulsi is known for its anti-bacterial properties and cardamom gives a cooling effect. It also comes in red hot flavor with clove oil for long lasting freshness. It gives natural freshness by fighting bad mouth odour. It works 100 percent on germ buildup and keeps your mouth refreshing for long duration. It gently works on the gums and teeth. If you want to go for natural ingredients, then buy this mouthwash.

Ayurvedic formula

It has the goodness of clove, mint, turmeric, ginger, lemon, basil, tea tree oil and other essential oils and herbs that build a strong defence against bacteria and germs. Ideal for elders and even kids, this mouth wash is a powerful blend of natural antioxidants to fight disease causing bacteria and germs. It gives natural protection against oral infections, bacteria, airborne germs, allergens and toxins. If you want a combination of ayurvedic properties to fight germs and bacteria, then your search ends here.