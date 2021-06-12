Comfortable black recliner

The Fury Divine 1 Seater Leatherette recliner chair comes in the color black and is designed to fit into any home with ease. It weighs 30 kgs and the seat height is 15 inches. Easy to use with a stable rack structure, you can easily spend time resting or watching tv in this recliner. Easy to assemble, you can set this chair up quickly and easily making it a fantastic housewarming gift for someone you love.

Super comfortable hardwood recliner

The Generic motorized hardwood recliner has a sleek style and plush finish. The dimensions of this recliner are – 95 x 104 x 94 centimeter. It weighs 45 kgs and the frame is made of wood. This recliner can easily be used on a regular basis and thanks to its standard size, you can easily sit on it for hours comfortably! This recliner is also quite easy to maintain as it doesn’t need any special cleaners. You can clean it with a wet cloth and enjoy using it for years.

Good For Senior Citizens

The WellNap motorized recliner is designed especially for senior citizens. It comes in a dark brown color and has a contemporary style. This recliner has an open and close footrest, a generous deep seat, padded arms, and a backrest, providing unique comfort. Its supreme cushioning can be customized as per your requirements, and thanks to its excellent and durable upholstery, you can be sure that it will last longer too! It doesn’t require any tools nor the services of anyone else to set up. This is a utilitarian product to have at home.

Pre-assembled motorized recliner

The innovative recliner and motorized chair are pre-assembled, so you don’t have to waste time setting it up. Classy and comfortable, the design of this chair is simple, sturdy, and above all backed by research making it a great pick for your room or your new home. The backrest is motorized and high enough to support the head. The leatherette material gives it a unique finish and can swivel a whole 360 simply by rocking and rotating. The best part is, it comes with fabric upholstery on request!